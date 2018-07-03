Dublin Fire Brigade are urging the public to avoid parts of Coolock as four appliances and a high volume pump continue to tackle a gorse fire alongside the well-known Oscar Traynor Road.

Dublin Fire Brigade are urging the public to avoid parts of Coolock as four appliances and a high volume pump continue to tackle a gorse fire alongside the well-known Oscar Traynor Road.

Public warned to 'stay away' as firefighters battle blaze in north Dublin

The fire crew said the blaze is "widespread" and delaying traffic in the area as a result.

"The fire is widespread and affecting traffic in the area and particularly the M1/M50," a spokesperson said.

It is understood there has been at least one collision in the area, close to the entrance to the Port Tunnel.

A gorse fire in a field on the Oscar Traynor Road in Coolock which affected the visibility on the M1 motorway. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

A separate fire in Clonshaugh Industrial Estate is also underway, causing further traffic and poor visibility for drivers.

"Traffic is very heavy in the area and we are appealing for people to stay away. Anyone downwind of the fire should close their windows, and ask anyone vulnerable in the area that they know to do the same," Dublin Fire Brigade said.

There is one water pump batting the Clonshaugh fire and the fire brigade said that a drone is on scene to "help direct firefighting operations".

Gardai are also advising motorists to use "extreme caution" when driving through the area as the smoke has lead to poor visibility.

A gorse fire in a field on the Oscar Traynor Road in Coolock which affected the visibility on the M1 motorway. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

"Motorists please use extreme caution in the Oscar Traynor Road area of Dublin as smoke from a nearby fire has lead to poor visibility," they said on Twitter.

More to follow

Online Editors