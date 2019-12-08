Public warned as Storm Atiyah brings damaging gusts

Storm Atiyah will continue to rage throughout today with damaging gusts of up to 130 km/h and storm-force winds on Ireland's coasts.

Met Eireann warned that winds will reach gale force in many areas. Westerly winds will be strongest this afternoon and evening with potentially severe and damaging gusts, with severe gales, and storm conditions along coasts. There will be blustery squally showers throughout today and winds will be strongest in eastern areas this evening .

Many of the showers will be heavy with some featuring hail and thunder. Showers will turn wintry over hills in the north-west of the country. Highest temperatures will be around 7C to 9C.

Gale force winds will continue in places with severe gales. Winds will reach storm force on coasts.

