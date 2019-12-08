Public warned as Storm Atiyah brings damaging gusts
Storm Atiyah will continue to rage throughout today with damaging gusts of up to 130 km/h and storm-force winds on Ireland's coasts.
Met Eireann warned that winds will reach gale force in many areas. Westerly winds will be strongest this afternoon and evening with potentially severe and damaging gusts, with severe gales, and storm conditions along coasts. There will be blustery squally showers throughout today and winds will be strongest in eastern areas this evening .
Many of the showers will be heavy with some featuring hail and thunder. Showers will turn wintry over hills in the north-west of the country. Highest temperatures will be around 7C to 9C.
Gale force winds will continue in places with severe gales. Winds will reach storm force on coasts.
It will continue very windy tonight reaching strong to gale-force strength.
Showers will become isolated overnight. Temperatures later will stay between 4C and 7C. The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management Severe Weather Team issued warnings for people to take precautions as the storm, tracking between Iceland and Ireland, will produce strong winds and heavy rains until tomorrow morning.
The team stated the storm coincided with neap tides on the west coast, although significant coastal flooding was not expected.
ESB Network repair crews were remaining on standby today. Met Eireann status yellow wind warnings for the whole of the country for last night were being upgraded to orange level from 1pm today to 6am tomorrow for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Galway, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.
Tomorrow will be mainly dry with sunshine developing, apart from in the north-west which will get patchy rain. Strong north-west winds will gradually moderate. Rain will spread from the west tomorrow night. Tuesday will be wet and windy with heavy rain clearing to blustery showers.
Sunday Independent