AN appeal has been launched for people to be more openly forthcoming with reports of abuse as only 2pc of the complaints received are raised by the victim.

Public urged to self-report abuse as 98pc come from people other than the victim - report

The appeal from Safeguarding Ireland comes as new figures for 2017 show that almost all reports of abuse made to the HSE were from third parties.

Safeguarding Ireland, which was established in 2015, is a service which involves public bodies like the HSE and legal and financial services like the Gardaí Síochána and NGOs representing older people to protect adults against abuse of every kind.

Chairperson of the not-for-profit organisation, Patricia Rickard Clarke, appealed to adults who feel that they are suffering abuse to come forward and be empowered to report concerns themselves.

She also stressed the importance of planning ahead for the possibility of being the victim of abuse.

“If today you are not at risk of experiencing abuse, it is important that you take preventative steps and I encourage all adults to think ahead and plan for their future,” she said.

“In particular, I would encourage adults to put in place an enduring power of Attorney, which gives financial and legal decision making responsibility to a chosen and most trusted person. Other important decisions include notifying of healthcare preferences, such as place of care and advance healthcare directives.”

“Those most at risk are vulnerable adults such as people who are living with dementia, a brain injury, a mental illness, a learning disability, a physical disability, or a frail older person.

"Though people may live with reduced capacity, we would encourage them to report their concerns where possible.”

