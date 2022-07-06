Public urged to report dead seabirds as bird flu kills thousands in UK

There are concerns about the impact of bird flu on vulnerable puffin populations. Photo: Stock image

FISHERMEN, holidaymakers and farmers have been urged to report any dead wild birds, particularly seabirds, amid concerns a virulent strain of bird flu which is killing thousands of seabirds off the UK coast could spread to Ireland.

However, there are no plans to order poultry farmers to place their flocks back indoors in a bid to shield them from contact with wild birds.

In the UK, wildlife and agri-health experts are carefully monitoring a major outbreak of avian flu which is devastating seabird colonies off England and southern Scotland.

The outbreak is so severe that there are fears some major seabird breeding colonies could be entirely wiped out - and leisure craft have been banned from landing at the islands involved.

Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) official Dr Paul Walton said it was an issue of major concern.

"Seabirds are already facing multiple severe pressures generated by people - climate change, prey fish shortages, invasive species brought to islands, mortality in fishing gear and poorly sited wind turbines," he said.

"Now, a highly mutable form of avian influenza, which originated in poultry, is killing our wild seabirds in large numbers."

Distressing images have emerged from Bass Rock in Scotland, the Farne Islands in northeast England and the Norfolk coast of hundreds of dead birds washed ashore onto beaches.

In other cases, sick and dying birds have been filmed on rocks, beaches and headlands.

Ireland recorded multiple cases of bird flu last year in one of the biggest ever outbreaks across Europe. It prompted the Department of Agriculture on November 22 to order all poultry flocks to be confined indoors in a bid to eliminate any contact with infected wild birds.

The department lifted that restriction on April 29 last.

"The decision to withdraw this requirement is based on a number of parameters which indicate a reducing risk of an avian influenza incursion - including the fact that no case of bird flu has been confirmed here in wild birds for a period of four weeks, reduced numbers of migratory waterfowl and increasing environmental temperatures and daylight hours,” it said.

However, both the department and Teagasc urged vigilance from poultry farmers and members of the public in respect of any dead or dying wild birds they may find.

Last year, the HPAI H5N1 strain was found in swans, a sea eagle, a barn owl, a herring gull and even a peregrine falcon in Ireland.

In the UK the worst death toll from the avian flu outbreak has been in northern gannets with some of Europe's largest breeding grounds for the wild bird now effectively empty and deserted.

There are also fears for its impact on vulnerable puffin and giant skua populations.

Local fishermen reported large numbers of dead birds floating in the sea off northern England and southern Scotland.

Across the UK, 25 local authorities have reported avian flu cases in wild birds - up from just three councils in May.

There are an estimated eight million breeding seabirds involving more than 25 species across the UK and Ireland.

While there are many strains of avian flu, the HPAI H5N1 strain is particularly virulent for poultry, wild birds and seabirds.

HPAI infects multiple organs, causing serious internal bleeding and death in almost 80pc of cases.

However, it does not generally pose major health risks for humans, although one person did fall ill last year after contact with an infected bird.

In crowded breeding colonies of seabirds the virus is at its most lethal.

Both the Department of Agriculture and Teagasc urged people who spot dead wild birds not to touch them but to immediately contact their local regional veterinary office.

They also urged poultry owners to ensure measures are in place to discourage contact between poultry flocks and wild birds, never to feed or water poultry flocks outdoors and to maintain strict biosecurity measures.