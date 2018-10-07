Public urged not to post online about man accused of raping newborn baby

PEOPLE have been urged not to post details online about a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a newborn baby amid fears it could jeopardise an investigation into the "horrifying case."

PEOPLE have been urged not to post details online about a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a newborn baby amid fears it could jeopardise an investigation into the "horrifying case."

The two-week-old infant, from Annalong, Co Down, remains in intensive care in the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children in Belfast following the alleged incident.

The 25-year-old man was charged with rape and grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the alleged attack on September 29 and appeared at Armagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The accused will appear at Newry Magistrates' Court via videolink on Wednesday.

A barrage of abuse has been posted on social media, including alleged threats to the man’s life.

The PSNI has said that this could prevent a fair trial in the future.

Craigavon PSNI said on Facebook: “Folks there is understandable anger and considerable distress at the emergence of details of a horrific incident involving a 2 week old baby,” the statement began.

“It wasn't our patch, but I'm posting this in the hope that some take heed.

“In the last few years a murder trial in the UK was dismissed due to comments made on social media. One of the tests for whether a trial goes ahead is whether there is a right to a fair trial. If this continues, it will be impossible to select any jury who don't have prior knowledge of, or are tainted by opinion of others on social media.

“If that is the case, a judge could well kick it out. That is how fragile this is, and is why 'name and shame' does not exist. It is why we have so many processes around Op Relentless too before we release names.”

Some of the messages of abuse claimed that regardless of the potential sentence handed down, the punishment will not be enough. The PSNI has reminded the public that that is not something for them to decide and urged them to have faith in the judicial system.

“Many will say that 'justice' will not be served in court,” they said.

“Unless the baby is yours, you don't have the right to decide that.

“Aside from anything else, there is a clear court ordered restriction in place. If you breach that you could be committing an offence. If this collapses down the line due to something you've done in anger now, you better believe you'll be looked at.

“If you've shared the details of the suspect, delete it. If you know any of the main people who have posted the details, point this out to them. It is not their decision to make. It is not their trial to endanger.

“Our officers kept their cool dealing with this horrifying case, from first attendance, dealing with the victim, suspect, arresting, interviewing and charging him. If they can do that, the least we can ask of the public is to allow justice to take its course.”

Online Editors