Public 'urged not to approach' Irishman who Australian police are searching for
Australian police have urged the public not to approach an Irishman who they are searching for.
New South Wales Police said that Daniel Twohig is wanted in relation to an outstanding police warrant following several offences, including assaulting a police officer.
They said: "Daniel Twohig, aged 31, is wanted in relation to an outstanding conviction warrant for numerous offences, including assault police officer and resist police officer causing actual bodily harm.”
In a post on their Facebook page, NSW Police said they believe that Daniel (31) has overstayed his visa and may have travelled to Victoria.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of a medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
They added that "anyone who sees Mr Twohig is urged not to approach him, but to contact police immediately by calling Triple Zero (000), or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Online Editors