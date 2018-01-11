Public 'urged not to approach' Irishman who Australian police are searching for

New South Wales Police said that Daniel Twohig is wanted in relation to an outstanding police warrant following several offences, including assaulting a police officer.

They said: "Daniel Twohig, aged 31, is wanted in relation to an outstanding conviction warrant for numerous offences, including assault police officer and resist police officer causing actual bodily harm.”

In a post on their Facebook page, NSW Police said they believe that Daniel (31) has overstayed his visa and may have travelled to Victoria.