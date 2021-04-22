Public toilets reopened in 22 buildings across Dublin city

Twenty-two buildings across Dublin will open on a ‘toilets only’ basis after there has been public scrutiny of the lack of access to facilities.

Dublin City Council announced today that City Hall, eight sports facilities, and 13 libraries will open their toilets for the public to use.

City Hall and the sports facilities will be open seven days a week from April 26 and library toilets will be open six days a week from May 4.

"Appropriate queuing, social distancing and cleaning regimes will be put in place,” a spokesperson for Dublin City Council said.

“These 22 facilities are in addition to the existing six facilities provided by Dublin City Council at Wolfe Tone Square, Grafton Street, St Patrick's Park Tearooms, Herbert Park Tearooms, St Anne's Park Tearooms and the Bull Wall, Dollymount.

“Usage will be monitored and reviewed on an ongoing basis.”

Social Democrat TD Gary Gannon and Councillor Cat O’Driscoll have been campaigning for the opening of more public toilets in Dublin for the past number of months, in particular highlighting the lack of facilities in the Phoenix Park.

The politicians have called on the Office of Public Works (OPW) to place more toilet facilities in the park as a surge of people will be using its green space coming into the summer.

Last week, Mr Gannon said: “Dublin City Council need to stop abdicating their responsibility here. Public toilets are an issue of basic civic decency in the city.

The Dublin Central TD welcomed the news today, saying: “Fantastic news! Delighted Dublin City Council have agreed to open their public toilets following campaign from myself and Cat.”

The sports facilities that will open their toilets are as follows: Markievicz Leisure Centre, St Catherine’s Sports Centre, Irishtown Stadium, Finglas Leisure Centre, Cabra Parkside Sports Centre, Ballymun Leisure Centre, Ballyfermot Leisure Centre and Clontarf Rd Sports Pitches.

And the libraries that will allow the public to use their toilet facilities are: Ballymun, Cabra, Coolock, Raheny, Ballyfermot, Drumcondra, Dolphin’s Barn, Kevin Street, Pembroke, Terenure, Walkinstown Rathmines and Pearse Street Library.

Full details of opening times can be viewed at dublincity.ie/publictoilets.