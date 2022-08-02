PUBLIC servants in health, local authorities, education and semi-state sectors are set to begin balloting for industrial action on August 29 if new government talks fail.

Siptu deputy general secretary John King said voting will begin “if there is no successful outcome” to talks on a review of the current pay deal, Building Momentum.

Unions and the government side have accepted a Workplace Relations Commission invitation to talks this month. The WRC had offered potential dates on August 10 or 12 for discussions to resume.

Mr King said the government side has said it is not in a position to attend negotiations until the end of the month.

Talks between union negotiators and government officials broke down in June.

The government tabled an offer that would mean public servants got an extra 5pc over two years.

It would mean they would get 7pc in total, as 2pc is already being paid this year under the agreement.

The cost of the offer would be approximately €1.2bn, bringing the total cost of Building Momentum to €2.3bn.

Read More

“While we have welcomed the invitation, we intend to continue the consultation process with our members and, in the absence of a set of proposals that can be put to our members, the ballots for industrial action will commence,” said Mr King.

Siptu said its organisers representing members in health, local authority, education and state sectors, will today begin a consultation exercise with members ahead of ballots.

The public services committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions invoked the provisions of a review clause in Building Momentum on March 11 this year.

Siptu said in a statement it was clear that the “modest terms of the public service agreement, concluded in January 2021, were being completely eroded by the dramatic increase in the cost of living for workers”.

“With inflation now running at 9.1pc, union members are becoming increasingly frustrated at the government’s failure to conclude an acceptable review of the pay terms of the agreement,” it said.