Public servants to ballot on industrial action this week if pay offer not made at talks

Negotiator Kevin Callinan said nobody wants to go on strike, but added ‘ballots will proceed if we can’t reach an agreement here’. Photo: Mark Condren

PUBLIC servants will begin balloting for industrial action later this week if a better pay offer is not made at new talks, the Government has been warned.

Chief union negotiator Kevin Callinan said arrangements for voting are going ahead as he arrived at noon today for fresh discussions on a review of the current Building Momentum agreement.

Talks resumed this morning after collapsing last June.

The had broken down after unions rejected an extra 5pc of pay rises for members spread over this year and next.

This is on top of 2pc being paid under the deal this year – 1pc of that last February and another 1pc due in October.

Mr Callinan indicated that unions may refuse to lift the threat of strikes, even if Workplace Relations Commission officials request it.

“I think the way we would respond, we’ve been waiting ten and a half weeks for some shift on the Government side, we’ve listened to various ministers indicate different things,” he said.

“It hasn’t been clear to us until today hopefully as to what that was going to mean, so I don’t think we will be changing our position in relation to industrial action ballots at this stage. As things stand, ballots are going ahead.”

Members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation are set to begin voting on Thursday.

Mr Callinan said nobody wants industrial action.

“But in circumstances where there was an absolute hiatus on the part of the Government, we had no choice but to mobilise our members,” he said.

“Those arrangements are in hand, ballots will proceed later this week if we can’t reach an agreement here.”

He refused to comment when asked to respond to reports that the Government would offer an extra 1pc .

“But what is clear since we were here ten and a half weeks ago is that inflation, the cost of living, has increased by a further additional 1.5pc,” he said.

“We’re here to do business, just as we were on June 17, but the Government side is going to have to move in a credible way for us to close out a deal.

“I don’t think the total on offer was going to do the deal in June. We’re here to negotiate. We’re not going to speculate on particular figures.

“What we need to achieve here is something that recognises just how much workers are suffering as a result of the cost of living, and employers including the Government who can afford to do so are going to have to help in that regard and that’s what this is about.

“Ultimately, it’s not just about public servants, it’s about workers as a whole expecting that their employers will make a greater contribution to the difficulties that they’re experiencing as a result of the cost of living.”

Antoinette Cunningham of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors said she expected it would be a challenging day at talks.

She said the association would discuss its next steps at its conference in Athlone in three weeks.