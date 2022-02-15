Public servants demand bigger pay rises in talks on new wage deal

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said workers should get pay rises to offset cost of living, but only if companies can afford them. Photo: Collins Photos

The Government is facing demands for bigger pay rises for the country’s 340,000 public servants at talks on a new wage deal this May.

In a speech, Fórsa leader Kevin Callinan highlighted that ministers have been encouraging employers to boost wages to keep pace with inflation.

He said the “size and timing” of any agreed pay adjustments “will need to reflect the realities of the cost of living crisis, which is hurting workers regardless of what sector they work in”.

Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar has said workers should get pay rises to offset inflation, if employers can afford them.

Mr Callinan said: “Government ministers have been encouraging employers to increase wages as their contribution to tackling the cost of living crisis.

“Many employers have already done so, if only to recruit and retain the staff they need to survive and thrive in the new post-Covid labour market reality.

“The State also has a responsibility as an employer.”

He warned that “prevarication” will invite “challenges” to the current public service agreement, possibly a hint that unions might otherwise try to renegotiate the Building Momentum deal. He also warned of bigger difficulties for the public finances and industrial relations.

Mr Callinan will be one of the chief negotiators at talks on a successor agreement to the Building Momentum public sector pay deal.

He called for the discussions to kick off in May at the latest to allow time for negotiation, ballots and the final provisions to be included in the budget.

The union chief said the cost of living has overtaken “modest” wage hikes in the current deal negotiated in late 2020. They are worth 3pc over two years at a cost of €960m.

Speaking at the AGM of the union’s Kildare Health Branch in Naas, he said the deal was brokered in the thick of the pandemic, well ahead of the arrival of vaccines.

“It was a time of huge uncertainty for us all, and it was an uncertain time for the public finances,” he said.

He said it was very much a “holding” agreement, and this was reflected in its unusually short two-year duration.

“Equally, the pay increases – of 1pc in October 2021, 1pc in October 2022, and 1pc available under sectoral bargaining from February this year – were modest. This reflected the absence of any expectation of the high and sustained cost of living increases that workers across the economy are now struggling with.”

He said: “We need to act now to stabilise the current public service agreement, which is essential to certainty in public service delivery, industrial relations, and public finances.”

Mr Callinan said the Government and its officials should “clear the decks” for fresh negotiations by finalising sectoral bargaining provisions and restoring a shorter working week. An independent body has recommended that extra hours introduced during the recession should be abolished from July.

“When I spoke to the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and ministers Donohoe, McGrath and Ryan at the Labour Employer Economic Forum earlier this month, I said early confirmation that the Government will implement the independent body’s recommendations was essential to the credibility and stability of Building Momentum,” he said.

