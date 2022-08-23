Public sector pay talks to resume next week as unions threaten industrial action

The Workplace Relations Commission has issued an invitation to talks

Public sector pay talks are set to resume next week after unions warned they are preparing to ballot for industrial action.

The Public Services Committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions confirmed this evening that the Workplace Relations Commission has issued an invitation to talks.

Discussions between Department of Public Expenditure and Reform officials and union negotiators are due to resume on Monday.

The talks collapsed last June after unions rejected a government offer of an extra 5pc pay rise over two years.

This would have meant public servants got a total of 7pc over the course of this year and next, as 2pc is already being paid under the current Building Momentum deal.

The talks are taking place because unions invoked a clause in the pay deal that allows a review to take place.

Kevin Callinan, who chairs the public services committee, said unions would engage positively in the process and were prepared to be flexible.

He restated the unions’ position that a significantly improved pay offer from the Government side was needed.

The unions said they are currently preparing industrial action ballots as part of a coordinated campaign for improved pay terms in light of a cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Callinan said unions would prefer a negotiated outcome that could credibly be put to ballots of public servants. He said this would not be feasible in the absence of a significantly improved government position.

He said Ictu-affiliated public service unions were united in their resolution to achieve a credible public service pay offer for last year and this year.

The main nursing union the INMO said this week that its members will begin balloting for industrial action on September 1 unless the Government makes an acceptable pay offer in the meantime.