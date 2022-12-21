Public health officials work to identify close contacts of girl (16) who died from meningitis

The girl died at University Hospital Limerick on Monday

Public health officials are working to identify close contacts of a teenage girl who has died from meningitis.

The Department of Public Health Mid West said today that it was identifying her close contacts in the mid-west region.

The girl who died has been named locally as Aoife Johnston (16) from Cronan Lawn, Shannon, Co Clare.

She was struck by the illness last weekend and tragically died at University Hospital Limerick on Monday.

Aoife “passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family”, an obituary notice read.

Tributes to the teenager were left in an online book of condolences and included one which read: “Rest In Peace beautiful angel. Fly high.”

Aoife’s school, St Caimins, paid tribute to the sixth year student saying she will be “greatly missed by all who knew her”.

In a statement, principal Alan Cunningham said: “We learned yesterday evening of the untimely passing of Leaving Cert student Aoife Johnston.

"It is a terrible tragedy for the Johnston and McCoy families, our school, and our community.

"We are deeply saddened by these events. Our sympathy and thoughts are with the Johnston family and her many friends. Aoife was a 6th year student and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

"Offers of support have been pouring into our school community and are greatly appreciated by us all.

"Our school have implemented our Critical Incident Management Plan. The teachers have been helping students to deal with the tragic event.

"As a mark of respect our Christmas show has been postponed. Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) have been advising us, supporting and advising teachers in their efforts to assist our students at this time.”

Aoife is survived by her parents James and Carol, sisters Meagan and Kate and grandparents.

Her funeral will take place at St John and Paul’s Church in Shannon at 11am tomorrow.

The Department of Public Health Mid-West said it was “investigating a single case of confirmed meningococcal disease in Clare”.

It was notified of the case “in recent days, concerning a teenager who sadly died”.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” the department said.

“Close contacts are being identified by Public Health Mid-West and are being contacted and offered treatment.”

It stressed that “the overall risk to the wider community is considered low”, but that meningitis “is a serious illness involving inflammation of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord, and it can be caused by a variety of different germs, mainly bacteria and viruses”.

“Person-to-person spread of meningococcal disease is very unusual, especially with others who are not a household or physically close personal contact.

“Bacterial meningitis is less common but usually more serious than viral meningitis and requires urgent treatment with antibiotics.

“Bacterial meningitis may be accompanied by septicaemia (blood poisoning). The bacteria live naturally in the nose and throat of normal healthy persons without causing illness.

“The spread of the bacteria is caused by droplets from the nose and mouth.”

The department said that the illness occurs “most frequently in young children and adolescents, usually as isolated cases”.

It advised: “Bacterial meningitis or septicaemia requires urgent antibiotic treatment.

“While the risk to the wider community is considered low, we do want the general public to be aware of the signs and symptoms of this disease.”

Signs and symptoms may include severe headaches, fever, vomiting, drowsiness, discomfort form bright light, neck stiffness, rash.

“We advise that if anyone has concerns, they should contact their GP immediately and ensure that medical expertise is sought,” it said.

The department said that Meningococcal B disease is “prevented by vaccination”.

“The MenB vaccine was introduced in Ireland for all children born on or after 1 October 2016 because children under one year are at the highest risk of meningococcal B disease.

“All children are offered MenB vaccine at two and four months of age with a booster dose of MenB vaccine given at 12 months.

“First year students in secondary school are offered Men ACWY vaccine.”