Public health officials clear way for hairdressers and barbers to reopen at the end of the month

A young hairdresser wears a face mask and gloves in Italy’s German-speaking majority region of South Tyrol (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Public health officials have cleared the path for hairdressers and barbers to reopen at the end of the month.

At a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) it was decided to recommend to the Government that both businesses could reopen on June 29.

The move comes after the Cabinet decided to bring forward a number of recommendations in later phases for reopening the country.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan made the recommendation to Health Minister Simon Harris who will bring it before Cabinet tomorrow.

In the original plan for reopening the country hairdressers were scheduled to reopen on July 20.

However, after consultation between the industry and health officials it was decided safety measures can be put in place when people are getting their haircut.

Nphet also put forward recommendations on allowing mass gathering inside and outside.

Online Editors