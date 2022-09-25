Public bodies warned: Pay your bills on time or face being named and shamed on new ‘scorecard’ system

A new “scorecard” system is to be introduced in Northern Ireland to highlight public bodies that do not pay their bills on time.

A group which represents small businesses has warned late payments of “hundreds of millions of pounds” are having a huge impact on companies already struggling to survive in the current difficult economic climate.

In a bid to crackdown on late payments, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) will next month launch a new online resource which will identify the worst offenders.

New statistics on how well councils in Northern Ireland are performing when it comes to paying their bills on time shows one local authority — Derry City and Strabane District Council — is failing to pay almost half of its suppliers within an agreed timeframe.

The North’s 11 councils last year paid out around £750m to suppliers. Under current guidance, councils are required to pay suppliers within 30 calendar days. However, for the first quarter of the 2022/23 financial year, Derry and Strabane council failed to pay 48pc of its bills within the 30-day limit. In the 2021/22 financial year, the council did not pay 35pc of invoices within 30 days.

This is in comparison with the best-performing local authority, Mid Ulster District Council, who last year paid 99pc of its bills within the required 30 days. Northern Ireland’s biggest council, Belfast City Council, last year paid 94pc of its invoices within 30 days.

The North’s councils report to the Department for Communities, which has issued guidance on prompt payments to “speed up cash flow from the public sector”.

“Government is committed to creating a supportive environment in which ambitious businesses can flourish,” the guidance document states.

“Late payment is a key issue for business, especially smaller businesses as it can adversely affect their cash flow and jeopardises their ability to trade. The Government recognises that the public sector should set a strong example by paying promptly.”

However, FSB Head of Policy, Neil Hutcheson, said a “late payment culture” had existed within some councils “for years”.

“It is quite shocking to see this is a problem across a range of public bodies and over 60pc of our members tell us they have a problem with late payments. Research would suggest that one in five insolvencies are actually caused by late payments,” he said.

Mr Hutcheson said late payments were putting a “huge strain” on businesses.

“When you look at councils, government departments and the arms-length bodies in Northern Ireland there are some stand-out performers but there are examples across the board where improvement is needed.

“What we would say is if one public body or council can pay on time then so can the rest.

“In a business it might be different in that cash flow could be a problem, but in a council or public body the money is always there. So, in effect the only issue here is payment processing and we would say that is very solvable.”

Mr Hutcheson revealed the FSB’s new “prompt payment scorecard” would “shine a light” on the problem.

“We have done work with councils before but the problem has not really improved. There have been some improvements but some have actually got worse.

“So we decided to look at all the statistics available, all the legal targets and the best practice guidance and formulate a way you can look at it on one page.

“We have created a scorecard and that will allow you to see how councils and other public bodies are performing and to show whether they need to improve.

“When we publish that alongside recommendations, we are hoping to engage effectively with the organisations to see how is it that some do well and share that best practice to try and figure out how to crack this problem.

“When you see the numbers, it is staggering. It is hundreds of millions of pounds not going where it should be.”

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council acknowledged it had experienced “some deterioration” with the processing of some of its invoices.

The spokesperson said particularly during the pandemic there were “some operational issues” in getting invoices processed in time.

“However, the council has since highlighted this as a key priority with a firm commitment to ensuring all invoices are paid promptly and in accordance with correct procedures.

“The council has realigned staff and highlighted to all council departments the importance of invoices being registered and returned for payment as promptly as possible.”

The council spokesperson said they were “very conscious” of the need to pay its suppliers as promptly as possible, particularly at this difficult economic time.

“The council is also in the process of implementing and rolling out a new purchase-to-pay system and is at an advanced stage of establishing new purchasing structures to agree processes for an online ordering and procurement system. We remain fully committed to increasing the percentage of invoices it pays to its suppliers within the 30-day period going forward.”