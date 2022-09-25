| 6°C Dublin

Public bodies warned: Pay your bills on time or face being named and shamed on new ‘scorecard’ system

Neil Hutcheson, of the Federation of Small Businesses, says a late payment culture can put a huge strain on a business Expand

Neil Hutcheson, of the Federation of Small Businesses, says a late payment culture can put a huge strain on a business

Ciaran O'Neill

A new “scorecard” system is to be introduced in Northern Ireland to highlight public bodies that do not pay their bills on time.

A group which represents small businesses has warned late payments of “hundreds of millions of pounds” are having a huge impact on companies already struggling to survive in the current difficult economic climate.

