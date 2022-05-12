‘Psychic swindler’ stands down from refereeing role with Leinster Rugby

A referee has stepped away from his role with Leinster Rugby following revelations that he and his wife failed to declare a luxury foreign property when they had millions of euro in debt written off.

The High Court is now set to consider whether to terminate personal insolvency arrangements (PIAs) granted to ‘medium’ and convicted thief Tom Colton (46), known as “the psychic swindler”, and his wife, Linda (45).

The matter has caused considerable disquiet among rugby referees in Leinster, where Colton has been a prominent administrator and match official, taking charge of under-age and lower level adult games in Dublin.

He was previously allowed to resume officiating after completing a prison sentence for the theft of €320,000 from an elderly couple while acting as their accountant.

However, the Irish Independent has learned he has now stood down pending the outcome of the High Court process.

In a statement, Leinster Rugby Branch said: “At a meeting of the Leinster Rugby Referees on Wednesday, May 4, Tom Colton stepped away from all refereeing duties until such time as his personal matters are concluded.

“As the matters in question are personal to Tom Colton, we are not in a position to comment further.”

Colton, of Celbridge, Co Kildare, was responsible for allocating referees to matches in the Dublin area and was involved in the management and distribution of international tickets.

Although some referees privately voiced unease at his involvement following his theft conviction in 2015, the crime was not viewed as an impediment to the resumption of his refereeing career after his release.

A recent report by the honorary secretary of Leinster Rugby Referees, Barry Armstrong, paid tribute to Colton for his involvement in several organisational initiatives.

These included the organising of commemorative jerseys and engraved whistles presented to the refereeing teams for various schools and adult competition finals.

Last month, the Irish Independent revealed how Colton and his wife bought Villa Penguina, a property in Playa Blanca, Lanzarote, in September 2021. The purchase came only a fortnight before they both swore prescribed financial statements for the High Court that made no mention of the property.

The court subsequently approved personal insolvency arrangements writing off €2.7m owed by Colton and €2m by his wife. The couple held on to their €640,000 family home.

Under the Personal Insolvency Act, debtors are obliged to make full disclosure of all assets, income and liabilities to their personal insolvency practitioner, as well as all other circumstances likely to have a bearing on their ability to make payments to creditors.

Arising from the non-disclosure, an application for directions – including the possible termination of the PIAs – was made last week by the couple’s personal insolvency practitioner, Eugene McDarby.

He said the Coltons appeared to have a debt, a creditor and a valuable asset that were not listed in their PIAs, while Linda Colton appeared to have a valuable company shareholding that was not reflected in her PIA. The court directed that creditors be informed of the application and that it be served on the Coltons.

It heard that, in correspondence with Mr McDarby, Colton denied he and his wife were the beneficial owners of the villa, claiming it was owned by a company called Grá agus Solas, for which they were acting as trustees.

However, the court heard the firm was 100pc owned by Linda Colton, that her husband was a director between August 2016 and May 2018 and he remained hands-on in running the business.

The firm offers celebrants for spiritual ceremonies. Colton claims to be a medium who can communicate with the dead.