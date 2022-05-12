| 7.8°C Dublin

‘Psychic swindler’ stands down from refereeing role with Leinster Rugby

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

A referee has stepped away from his role with Leinster Rugby following revelations that he and his wife failed to declare a luxury foreign property when they had millions of euro in debt written off.

The High Court is now set to consider whether to terminate personal insolvency arrangements (PIAs) granted to ‘medium’ and convicted thief Tom Colton (46), known as “the psychic swindler”, and his wife, Linda (45).

