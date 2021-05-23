PSNI searching for missing brothers Patrick (5) and Fabricio Horvath (8)

Brothers Fabricio (8) and Patrick Hovarth (5) who are missing from their home in Belfast

The PSNI are searching for two missing boys who are believed to have been in the north Tipperary area.

The boys, five-year-old Patrick Horvath and his eight-year-old brother Fabricio Horvath, were last seen getting into a black Ford in the Limestrone Road area of Belfast, at approximately 6pm on Friday, May 14.

Both boys are dark haired. When last seen, Patrick was wearing light-coloured bottoms and top with black shoes. Fabricio was wearing grey bottoms and a purple and green top.

The following vehicles may be connected to this appeal: a Black Ford Kuga (GGZ5425) and a Silver Peugeot 407 (IHZ8298).

An Garda Síochána are now issuing a missing person appeal for Patrick and Fabricio in support of their partners in the PSNI.

Inspector Phil McCullagh said: “We are keen to know that both boys are safe and well. We believe they may be in the company of a relative in Northern Ireland or possibly in Ireland – and so I would appeal to that person to get in touch with police as soon as possible on 101, quoting the reference number 2275 of 14/5/21.

“If any members of the public have any information about the boys or have seen them since Friday evening, I would urge them to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Patrick and Fabricio is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100 or the PSNI on 0044 2890 650222.