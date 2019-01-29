PSNI chief who made Brexit 'plea' to step down

PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton has decided to retire from his role, just four months after making "urgent pleas" for extra resources for the aftermath of Brexit.

Northern Ireland's top police officer took to social media yesterday to announce his forthcoming retirement in June, just three months after Brexit is scheduled to be implemented.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Hamilton said he informed the Northern Ireland Policing Board of his intention to step down after five years in the role.

"Our society today is a much more peaceful and progressive society than it was when I joined policing over 33 years ago.

"The PSNI has been part of that transformation," he said.

"It has been a huge honour to have served the public through policing and, without doubt, the greatest privilege of my career has been to serve as chief constable of the PSNI for the last five years."

He will retire around three months after Brexit, a time which Mr Hamilton himself says will affect PSNI operations heavily.

He previously told a government committee he felt "in the dark" as he attempted to prepare his service for the UK leaving the EU.

He also accused the British government of failing to understand the impact of Brexit and the dangers of terrorism in the region.

Last September, Mr Hamilton warned that government officials have failed to prepare for the impact of Britain leaving the European Union on issues surrounding peace and security.

He said that he has made a number of "urgent pleas" for resources, but he was not getting the information or clarity from Westminster.

Irish Independent