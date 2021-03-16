Protesters gather at Dublin rally following death of Sarah Everard in UK

A woman in tears holds up a sign during speeches at a protest in Dublin to highlight violence against women in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard.

Dozens of protesters gathered in Dublin today for a planned “reclaim the streets” protest following the death of Sarah Everard.

The protestors gathered at the Spire on O’Connell Street at noon today. Activists chanted “reclaim the streets” and “we are the 97pc”, while some held placards reading, “pandemic of gender violence”, “end victim blaming”, and “not one more”.

Activists in attendance had their names taken by gardaí and were warned they could face fines breaching covid-19 regulations if they did not disperse.

Some of those present chose not to continue with the protest, saying they could not afford the fines.

A protestor named Sadbh McLaughlin said: “We’re standing in solidarity with women everywhere who have been the victims of gender-based violence."

She said some of her friends had left due to threats of fines from the gardaí.

“Our friends were within their 5km. This is very socially distanced and safe. We’re coming out here to stand in solidarity. We are all masked up, we’re standing two metres apart,” she said.

Gardaí issued 14 fines for breaches of the Health Act.

The press office said officers have identified the organisers of the event, and “all breaches of the public health regulations and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

“An Garda Siochana has no role in permitting or authorising protest marches or gatherings, there is no permit / authorisation required for such events," a statement said.

Ruth Coppinger, former Solidarity TD and activist was at the protest and told gardaí to “cop on”.

“Be there for women when we actually need you. Not when we’re trying to expose a societal wide pandemic of gender-based violence.

“We’re not here for fun. We’re here because the political establishment does not care”, she added.

Today’s protest was organised by the group Rosa (Reproductive rights, against Oppression, Sexism and Austerity) with further events planned for Cork, Limerick and Galway on Thursday.

The protests comes following the death of 33-year-old Sarah Everard who went missing after walking home from a friend’s house in London on March 3.

Her remains were later discovered in an area of woodland in Ashford, Kent a week later.

A member of the Met Police has been charged in relation to her kidnap and murder.

