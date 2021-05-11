Protesters demand AstraZeneca share its life-saving vaccine technology

A protester chained to a door during a demonstration outside the Cambridge AstraZeneca site. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Protesters demanding that AstraZeneca share its Covid-19 vaccine technology have held a loud demonstration outside the pharmaceutical firm's headquarters in Cambridge.

A protester, who held held a sign which read "human life not profit", chained himself to a door while others climbed on to the roof of the entryway and unfurled a banner which read "people's vaccine not profit vaccine".

Supporters played drums during the protest organised by Global Justice Now, which is calling for the British-Swedish company to commit to sharing the technology with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The group said their action, which coincided with AstraZeneca's annual general meeting, also seeks to persuade Oxford University to make all of its future medical innovations open-licensed.

Nick Dearden, director of Global Justice Now, said: "Scientists at Oxford University, a publicly-funded institution, developed this lifesaving vaccine through a research and development process that was 97pc publicly funded.

"The resulting vaccine should have been openly accessible to everyone, but AstraZeneca swooped in and privatised it.

"The UK is reaping the benefits of the highly effective vaccines that are now available, but people in low and middle-income countries are still dying daily by the thousands from Covid-19.

"AstraZeneca like to portray themselves as the good guys, but they've boycotted attempts to pool the vaccine knowledge they control just like all the other pharma giants - and now claim they have no time to share this knowledge globally.

"Today, we're demanding AstraZeneca pool this publicly created knowledge so the whole world can ramp up production of these vaccines."

The social justice organisation claims that AstraZeneca has not yet joined the WHO's Covid-19 Technology Access Pool, which facilitates the sharing of technology for vaccines and treatments.

AstraZeneca has been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, inside the annual general meeting, nearly 40pc of investors voted against plans to boost the maximum payout for its boss.

The group pledged to talk to investors in a bid to understand their concerns after its executive pay plans narrowly passed with just 60.2% of votes cast in favour.

It saw 39.8% of investors vote against the remuneration report, with a further 21 million votes withheld.

AstraZeneca also revealed that 38.3pc of investors voted against changes that will hike chief executive Pascal Soriot's maximum possible long-term share award payout from 550pc to 650pc of his £1.3m (€1.5m) salary.

It comes after a number of shareholder advisory firms had recommended shareholders oppose the plans.

AstraZeneca is facing political pressure over its coronavirus vaccine, with a legal battle launched by the European Union over a supply row, while there have also been blood clot concerns raised over the jab.

The firm said its remuneration committee "will continue to engage and listen to ensure investors' concerns regarding the approach to executive remuneration are understood".

It sought to defend the decision to increase the maximum share award bonuses for Mr Soriot, insisting its executives have "demonstrated solid and visionary leadership to steer the company towards delivering another outstanding performance".

"They also initiated an impactful societal, non-profit initiative - in partnership with University of Oxford - as a response to the global pandemic, resulting in the development, production and supply of an effective vaccine in less than a year," it added.

AstraZeneca has now increased the maximum payout for Mr Soriot for two years running to be more in line with rivals, while he has landed more than £15m (€17.4m) in each of the past two years.

