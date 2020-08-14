Proposed D4 co-living development 'not viable in the midst of a deadly pandemic'

It would be unduly hasty for Dublin City Council to give the green light to a 111 bed-space shared co-living development proposed for Merrion Road, Dublin 4, "in the midst of a deadly pandemic".

That is according to Labour Senator Ivana Bacik who has told Dublin City Council that the co-living model "in light of the uncertainty around Covid-19, is not a viable option".

Her comments come as the development applicant, Richard Barrett's Bartra Property, has already secured planning permission for two other shared co-living proposals for Dún Laoghaire and Rathmines.

COMPLIANCE

Senator Ivana Bacik

Senator Ivana Bacik

The five-storey proposal for 98 Merrion Road is to include 96 single rooms, six double rooms and three accessible rooms, along with a gym and cinema.

A 13-page document titled Stay Safe Shield and Covid-19 Pandemic Operation Plan submitted with the application says residents will be required to book one-hour slots each day for kitchen use in order to maintain social distancing.

The plan by Niche Living, the proposed operators of the development, says there will be 112 hours available each evening to book in the kitchens and 224 hours available between 7am and 4pm each day.

The report states that the proposal's communal living spaces are designed to facilitate social distancing.

The Niche Living report states: "We will be uniquely positioned in Niche Living to keep our community safe and in compliance with the advice of Government and the HSE as a pandemic situation develops."

TRANSMISSION

A Covid-19 risk assessment for Bartra, drawn up by consultant occupational and environmental physician and managing director of Corporate Health Ireland, Dr Martin Hogan, "determined a low risk of transmission between persons in the co-living development".

"In many respects the risks of transmission would be less than for people living in a normal house or shared apartment."

Dr Hogan stated: "The self contained nature of the private suites dramatically reduces the risk of transmission of the virus and indeed make suites ideal for self isolation or quarantine if they were required."

Dr Hogan said that in response to Covid-19, Niche Living is proposing to reduce the capacity to a number of shared living spaces in the development.

The reception lounge capacity is to be reduced from 30 to eight, fitness room from 25 to five and cinema from 27 to 10.

A council decision is due on the proposal next month.

