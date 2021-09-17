Property tax net widens in first revaluation of homes since 2013

More than 100,000 previously exempt homeowners will have to pay property tax for the first time next month in the the first revaluation of the charge in eight years.

Revenue will be contacting 1.4 million homeowners in the coming weeks to tell them they must revalue their properties on November 1st.

The tax is paid annually at 20 different rates beginning at €90 and rising to over €2,830 depending on the valuation band a property falls into.

The bands have been widened by 75pc to take account of the rapid rise in house prices since the last valuation in 2013.

Revenue say 90pc of homeowners will pay the same next year as they have been paying to date, with the average expected to be €225.

But they warn owners are still obliged to perform the revaluation and submit their new figures to Revenue by November 7th.

Payment can be made immediately, in a lump sum up to next March or on a staged basis throughout 2022.

The chosen payment arrangement must be notified to Revenue in the November 7th submission.

An online valuation tool is available on the Revenue website which has divided the country into neighbourhoods with estimated average values.

Officials say it is only for guidance, however, and urge people to check with other sources of information.

“We don’t know the value of every single home in the country,” said Keith Walsh, Revenue’s head of statistics.

“People can check with the Property Price Register for recent sales or with local estate agents for current prices. Don’t over-rely on one source of information is the message.”

The valuations applied on November 1st will remain in place until 2025 when the next revaluation is scheduled.

Based on the 1.9m homes Revenue say are are eligible for the tax, the total yield from it next year is expected to be €552m.

Had the Government not moved to widen valuation bands, rising property prices would have pushed many home owners into higher brackets and the total yield could have been as high as €972m.

The tax brought in €501m this year and expected rise to €552m next year is due mainly to the inclusion of 100,700 homes which were newly built after 2013 and given an exemption up to now.