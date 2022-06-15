Profile: Who is Professor Breda Smyth, the newly appointed interim Chief Medical Officer

Professor Breda Smyth, the public health specialist who will temporarily take on the role of Chief Medical Officer from early July has been working on the frontline and on the ground managing the Covid-19 pandemic with her colleagues from the west of Ireland.

She is first woman to have the title of Chief Medical Officer (CMO), even if it interim for now.

As director of Public Health Medicine in the HSE West and based in Galway she was involved in managing outbreaks, tracking the virus and trying to break chains of transmission.

Dr Tony Holohan will retire on July 1 and Prof Smyth will take on the role on a temporary basis while the search for a successor is underway.

She was among a a number of regional public health specialists who occasionally appeared at Department of Health briefings, headed by Dr Holohan, during 2020 and 2021.

She is professor of Public Health Medicine in NUI Galway and a consultant in public health in HSE West..

Prof Smyth, a graduate of University College Galway, was also a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) before it was disbanded earlier this year and would have been involved in decision-making around lockdowns, restrictions and advice on face masks.

While Covid-19 remains the dominant public health issue, the role of a CMO cuts across all areas of healthcare and it involves advice on a range of areas to the Health Minister.

There is also the arrival of monkeypox and cases of unknown hepatitis in children to contend with. The CMO is the most senior government adviser on health-related matters.

Following the decision in recent months by Dr Holohan to retire, after controversy over his proposed academic role in Trinity College, the €187,000 a year CMO job was advertised two weeks ago.

With the recent departure of Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn to the private sector, it was essential that a medic with experience of the pandemic in particular should take on responsibility until a full-time CMO is appointed.

Prof Smyth was invited on to Nphet when it was set up in 2020 because of her background in epidemiology and modelling which involves assumptions and statistics on how infections could progress.

This was important in determining what kind of restrictions might need to be put in place during the pandemic. She said she hoped to bring an understanding of what the public might need in drawing up modelling projections.

She was part of the advisory group, headed by Prof Philip Nolan, that produced possible scenarios for how Covid-19 might spread, impacting hospitalisations and levels of illness at the beginning of various waves.

Referring to the “meaningful Christmas” of 2020, which led to the reopening of hospitality and a surge in cases, despite Nphet’s call for caution, she said their data was clear that the numbers of cases going into December were not low enough for the lockdown to be relaxed to the point it was.

She recalled: ”There was a sense of foreboding, you could say ominous really with regards to the lifting of those restrictions at the time.”

Shortly before the Christmas, as cases climbed she told people in the west to wear a mask at Christmas Day gatherings, not to share crockery or glass ware and to avoid hugs and kisses.

Last year she oversaw the UniCov project which looked at ways of monitoring Covd-19 at third level and preventing spread of the virus among students and staff. It included the use of antigen testing before it became more mainstream.

Outside of her work with Covid she has wide experience and she developed and was national lead on the ‘Planning for Health’ project which looks at trends and priorities around demographics, disease and population.

She is also involved in stroke prevention and has an interest in health inequalities and how they affect people’s risk of illness and death.

Prof Smyth has extensive clinical experience and has specialised in public health for the last 16 years.