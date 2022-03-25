Profile: Tony Holohan – the face of Ireland’s war on Covid-19 whose words defined the mood of a nation during darkest hours

He became a national figure during the Covid crisis, with his nightly briefings beamed into households for months and his sobering words often defining the mood of the country.

However, when chief medical officer (CMO) Tony Holohan did not appear in the media or post on social media for several weeks, it prompted speculation that the National Public Health Emergency (Nphet) was finally being wound down.

Yesterday, as it was announced that Dr Holohan will be stepping down from his role as CMO, it not only marked the end of another phase in the pandemic, but also the end of a career that has had many highs and lows.

It came as no shock in 2008 when Dr Holohan was appointed CMO.

In his previous role as deputy CMO, he had become the public face of the department, sent out by then health minister Mary Harney to do battle on Prime Time and TV news during various cancer scandals.

Since then, he has been the person trotted out to face scrutiny in the wake of every major health crisis and scandal. He presided over the government response to the swine flu outbreak in 2011.

Dr Holohan was born in Dublin but grew up in Limerick city where he was a pupil of the Christian Brothers School. He is widowed with two young children.

A 1991 medical graduate of University College Dublin, who subsequently trained as a specialist in both general practice and public health medicine, Dr Holohan became deputy chief medical officer in 2001 and beat off stiff international competition to become chief seven years later.

He was part of the 2004 steering group that put together the HSE and one of the prime architects of the successful national cancer and primary care strategies.

In March 2014, insiders say Dr Holohan caused "quite a stir" when he published a report into perinatal deaths at Portlaoise Hospital.

In more recent years, say those who know him, he has undergone a dramatic personal transformation.

After a significant lifestyle overhaul, that included a commitment to becoming more active and healthy, Dr Holohan emerged as a notably leaner version of his former self.

He works long hours and could never be accused of being work-shy. Although he has become the man we see only during a crisis, usually he spends his time advising on various policy issues.

In March 2020, as the coronavirus crisis deepened, Dr Holohan was front and centre of efforts to co-ordinate a response.

He was criticised early on for a decision not to name a school in the east of the country where a pupil was confirmed as one of the first cases of Covid-19 here.

Three months later, Dr Holohan had gone from being a largely unknown civil servant to a household name, his cult status immortalised in a mural on the front of a Dublin pub, depicting him as a modern-day Superman.

Within the corridors of power that is Dáil Éireann, it was reported that some members of Cabinet saw him as a “bit of a god”.

But even God has his critics and Dr Holohan’s word, taken as gospel by some, hasn’t gone without challenge.

One of the first areas of conflicting opinion in relation to his Covid-19 advice centred on nursing homes.

In a saga that has been revisited many times since, on March 6, Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) imposed nationwide visiting restrictions on private facilities. Four days later, Dr Holohan said the blanket restrictions should be lifted because they were premature and impacted on residents’ social interactions.

Three days later, on March 13, the visiting ban was imposed, or re-imposed, as part of package of restrictive measures recommended by Nphet.

In July 2020, Dr Holohan announced that he would be temporarily stepping down from dealing with Ireland's coronavirus crisis to care for his wife Emer, who had entered palliative care.

Reading a statement to the media, he said he would be handing the reins over to Dr Ronan Glynn. Emer Hololan, nee Feely, who had been suffering from blood cancer for a number of years, passed away in February 2021.

The chief medical officer took a number of months off from July 2020 to spend time with his family.

He returned to work for a period in October that year, when, for the first time since the pandemic struck, the Government rejected the advice of public health officials, led by Dr Holohan.

When the Government refused to follow his advice to move to a level 5 lockdown, there was much unease about the decision.

Instead, the Government moved the nation to Level 3 lockdown, a far lighter form of shutdown than Dr Holohan wanted. Level 5 was eventually implemented in late December in response to escalating Covid-19 cases.

As he draws a line under his career at the CMO’s office, Dr Holohan will take on a new role as Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership at Trinity College Dublin.