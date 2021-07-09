Producers of Normal People and Ripper Street rebuff unfair dismissal claim

The producers of global hit series 'Normal People' have successfully rebuffed an unfair dismissal action taken by a former ‘Ripper Street’ Supervising Stagehand.

It follows Deputy Chairman of the Labour Court, Alan Haugh finding that the complaints initially lodged by John Arkins against Element Pictures Ltd to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) were statute barred.

Mr Haugh said it was therefore not necessary for the Labour Court to further explore the relationship between Element Pictures and its Ripper Street company, Kilternan Film Productions that engaged the services of Mr Arkins.

Mr Haugh said nor was it necessary to go behind the contractual arrangement entered into by Mr Arkins and Kilternan Film Productions.

Mr Arkins was working on the co-produced Element Pictures Victorian detective drama Ripper Street which starred Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen and Irish actors, Killian Scott of Love/Hate and Charlene McKenna.

The drama - entirely shot in Ireland - was not renewed in 2016 after the completion of its 5th season.

The first two series of Ripper Street here employed 5,000 Irish cast members, extras and crew in a major boost to the TV industry here.

At the outset of the Labour Court hearing held last month, Des Ryan BL for Element Pictures Ltd argued that Mr Arkins's status at all times was that of an independent contractor and also that his complaints are statute barred.

The company argued that Mr Arkins, represented by the Irish Film Workers’ Association in the case, had a contract for services and was required to submit invoices on a weekly basis in respect of the services provided by him.

Element Pictures said Mr Arkins’s engagement with Kilternan Film Productions Ltd ended on April 26, 2016.

Mr Arkins did not submit his claims to the WRC until April 3, 2019 - almost three full years after his engagement with Kilternan Film Productions had ceased.

The decision of the Labour Court followed an earlier WRC adjudicator ruling by Davnet O’Driscoll which found Mr Arkins was not an employee of Element Pictures and according his claim for unfair dismissal was not well founded.

Mr Arkins had claimed at the WRC that he was employed by Element Pictures since 2004 on fixed contracts and had worked on numerous productions since 2010.

Mr Arkins argued he was not and never has been an independent contractor.

At the WRC, Element Pictures Ltd argued that Mr Arkins was engaged as an independent contractor on a professional services contract.

Element Pictures Ltd argued successfully that Mr Arkins “is not an employee and the Unfair Dismissal Acts do not apply”.

Element Pictures further argued that the WRC adjudicator didn’t have the requisite jurisdiction to hear the claim as the complaint was clearly out of time.