Probe launched as up to 70 teens meet for mass brawl during coronavirus lockdown

GARDAÍ are reviewing social media footage after residents of a Cork housing estate expressed horror as up to 70 teens ignored the Covid-19 lockdown and gathered for a mass fight on Saturday evening.

Shocked residents posted video clips as gangs of teens gathered in the Mt Oval area of Rochestown for what appears to have been a planned brawl.

It was the second such incident in the area over recent weeks though the largest such group ever to gather in the plush estate.

Groups of male teens were seen gathered in groups - and then dashed forward to clash with teens in other rival groups.

A large number of teenage girls were visible watching the proceedings from a distance, some of whom appeared to be recording the clashes on their mobile phones.

None of the youngsters are believed to be from Mt Oval which ranks as one of Cork's most upmarket estates.

Mt Oval residents expressed disgust at the mass brawl - and queried what the parents of the teens involved were doing in respect of social-distancing.

"It is absolutely shocking - how on earth can this be allowed in the middle of a national pandemic lockdown?" one local said.

Gardaí are now investigating the incident and will be reviewing video footage of the matter harvested from social media.

It is suspected the Mt Oval incident may be linked to similar gatherings in other parts of Douglas and Rochestown last weekend.

Gardaí attended the scene on Saturday evening following receipt of a number of complaints from concerned local residents including elderly people who are 'cocooning'.

However, the gathered teens immediately ran away when officers arrived.

Gardaí confirmed that no arrests were made and no reports of any injuries were subsequently received.

It is suspected that the large teen gathering was organised via social media.

"Anyone who may have information in relation to these incidents is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on (021_ 494 7120 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111," a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí said they viewed the incident as "very serious" given the pandemic controls currently in place.

