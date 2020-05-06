Probe launched as historic Mayo house damaged in blaze

AN investigation is underway after a fire ripped through one of Co Mayo's most historic homes.

Bridgemount House in Belcarra, near Castlebar, has been extensively damaged after a fire broke out on Tuesday evening, shortly after 8pm.

The occupiers of the house contacted the fire service after smelling smoke.

Crews from across Co Mayo battled the blaze overnight.

The ferocity of the fire was so advanced it took Mayo Fire Brigade several hours to bring it under control.

There are no reports of injuries.

Locals reported spotting smoke coming from the basement of the property before the entire house became engulfed by flames.

Bridgemount House was the home of the Acton family in the 19th century and later became the place of residence of Dame Judy Coyne, founder of the Knock Handmaidens Society.

Her husband Liam Coyne, was a District Court Judge in the early years of the Irish Free State.

Online Editors