An investigation has been launched after a man was robbed at knifepoint in his home.

An investigation has been launched after a man was robbed at knifepoint in his home.

Probe launched after man wakes up to find intruder holding knife to his throat

The man woke in the early hours of Saturday to find a male intruder holding a knife to his throat.

The intruder took money and the man's iPhone and then left the house, in the Magdala Street area of Belfast city.

The victim was not injured but police say he was left badly shaken.

Detective Sergeant Patrick Conlan has appealed for anyone who saw the intruder in the area at around 4am.

He said: "I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who has information that could help police with their inquiries to contact detectives at Musgrave PSNI station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 676 of September 1."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Press Association