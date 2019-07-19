AN investigation is underway after a garda attached to specialist firearms unit accidentally shot himself in the foot.

Probe launched after garda accidentally shoots himself in the foot

The officer, stationed in the south-west of the country, was injured after his weapon discharged while he was in a garda patrol vehicle.

The incident occurred in Co Limerick yesterday and is now the subject of an examination by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

At this stage it is understood that the weapon fired accidentally, discharging a single bullet.

The armed garda suffered a gunshot wound to his foot and was hospitalised as a result of his injuries.

GSOC has confirmed that it has received a referral in relation to an incident but did not provide any further comment.

It is understood the referral is under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act.

It is a statutory obligation for Gardaí to inform GSOC if a firearm is discharged resulting in serious injury.

Online Editors