Probe launched after discovery of man's body in Cork

GARDAÍ are investigating the discovery of a man's body in Cork city centre.

GARDAÍ are investigating the discovery of a man's body in Cork city centre.

The body was discovered shortly before lunchtime just off the North Mall by a pedestrian who immediately raised the alarm.

Emergency services including paramedics attended the area.

However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

It is understood the man may have been dead for several hours.

Gardaí are keeping an open mind about the death and stressed that the nature of their investigation will be determined by the results of a post mortem examination.

Detectives are now working to confirm the man's identity.

The State Pathologist's Office has been notified and a full post mortem examination will now be conducted at CUH by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

The results of that post mortem examination may not be available until tomorrow.

The area where the body was discovered has been sealed off and Garda Technical Bureau officers are now examining the scene.

Detectives are also checking CCTV security camera footage from nearby businesses to try and determine the last movements of the man and anyone who may have been in his company.

Gardaí urged anyone who may have been in the North Mall area of Cork city centre since Monday evening to contact them at the Bridewell Garda Station.

Online Editors