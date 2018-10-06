Probe launched after body of man (70) found in stream

An investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man's body this afternoon.

The body of a 70-year-old man was found in a stream at Gosling Terrace in Dundalk, Co Louth at around 12.30pm this afternoon.

A post mortem will be carried out at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda on Monday, which will determine the course of the investigation.

Gardai in Dundalk have said they are "investigating all the circumstances."

Online Editors