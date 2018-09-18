Probe launched after body of Irish woman (50s) found in Spain

An Irish woman has died in Spain, officials have confirmed.

The remains of a woman (50s) were found in Isla Plana village in Cartagena city on Sunday morning.

Local newspaper Murcia Today reports that the woman's body was discovered in the water by a dog walker near the Plaza del Mar, which is a popular nightlife and shopping destination.

It is understood that her husband has identified her remains.

The Spanish Civil Guard is investigating the woman's death but it is understood that foul play is not suspected.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs told Independent.ie: "The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade cannot comment on individual cases, but can confirm that assistance is being provided to the family of an individual who passed away in Spain."

Online Editors