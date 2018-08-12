Probe into death of woman (60s) launched

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the death of a woman aged in her 60s.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the death of a woman aged in her 60s.

Shortly after 5am this morning, gardai and the ambulance service were called to a house in the Aston Village area of Drogheda, Co Louth.

The woman was pronounced dead a short time later and her body remains at the scene.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and the scene is currently preserved.

Gardai say the cause of death is currently unclear and the course of their investigation will be determined the outcome of a post-mortem examination.

Online Editors