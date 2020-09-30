Probe after €9,000 of fillet steak, prosciutto and chocolate 'bought for prison cookery class'

THE purchase of more than €9,000 in luxury food like fillet steaks, prosciutto and chocolate in an Irish prison is being investigated according to a report by the State's spending watchdog.

Buying high value food for prison kitchens is against Prison Service policy but a Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) report on catering in prisons highlighted the spending in one unnamed facility.

The food is said to have been bought for cookery classes for prisoners but the Irish Prison Service has not been able to be definitive on what activity was taking place or if "there were official events catered for using some of the products listed."

The C&AG has examined the catering service for prisoner meals, staff mess committees and prison shops.

Overall the Irish Prison Service spent €8.2m on food for its prisoner population in 2019.

The cost of food per day for prisoners ranged from €4.54 per inmate in Wheatfield Prison to €7.27 per inmate in Portlaoise Prison.

The spending on luxury food was uncovered as part of the examination of the training in catering programme.

Meals in prison are prepared by prison staff and prisoners who are trained in food preparation.

The C&AG report says that in most prisons the type of food bought for home economics courses was similar to what was used to prepare prison meals.

There are situations where extra food items that aren't on the approved products list can be bought, but it's not Prison Service policy that high value food should be used in any prison kitchens or classrooms.

The report says that in one prison products purchased included luxury items like "fillet steaks, rib roasts, boneless leg of lamb, prosciutto and expensive catering chocolate."

It adds: "The Governor of the prison concerned has now commenced an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the expenditure."

The cost of such items purchased in the prison came to €9,302 over 2018 and 2019 and they were reported to be "used to support the provision of cookery classes to prisoners".

However, the C&AG report adds: "it has not been possible from the work training activity returns to Prison Service headquarters to be definitive on what activity was taking place or if there were official events catered for using some of the products listed."

Additional controls around ordering have since been put in place, the C&AG reports.

The Irish Prison Service has agreed to a C&AG recommendation that all food purchased for training purposes "should be ordered from approved suppliers, at contract prices and reflect the educational aim of teaching basic cookery skills and nutritional values to prisoners.

"Any exceptions should be pre-approved, at an appropriate level."

