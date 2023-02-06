| 7.6°C Dublin

Pro and anti-immigration rallies gather large crowds in Dublin city

Anti-immigration protestors on Talbot Street, Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Anti-immigration protestors take to the street of Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Pro-refugee supporters Aneta Stepien from Poland, Maire Ní Mhardha from Maynooth and Andrew Pringle from Scotland taking part in a rally on O'Connell Street. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Pro-refugee supporters taking part in a rally on O'Connell Street. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Conor Feehan and Amy Blaney

A large anti-immigration rally protested at the offices of several major media organisations in Dublin city today saying they are being wrongly portrayed as ‘far-right’.

More than 2,000 people gathered at Connolly Station and then marched in growing numbers to the offices of Mediahuis, who print the Irish Independent, and then to the offices of the Irish Times on Tara Street, the Bauer Media group on Digges Lane which owns radio stations including Newstalk and Today FM, and then to the offices of Bay Broadcasting on Castleforbes Road in the Dockland area which controls a number of radio stations.

