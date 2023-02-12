| 7.8°C Dublin

Pro and anti immigration protesters clash on Bridge of Peace in Drogheda

Clash between anti-immigration protesters and a pro-immigration counter-rally on the Bridge of Peace in Drogheda today. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Clash between anti-immigration protesters and a pro-immigration counter-rally on the Bridge of Peace in Drogheda today. Photo: Gerry Mooney

A garda had to intervene in a clash between anti-immigration protesters and a pro-immigration counter-rally on the Bridge of Peace in Drogheda today.

Around 60 anti-immigration protestors had gathered on one side of the bridge in the Co Louth town at 2pm today to find a counter-protest of around 30 people had gathered on the opposite side.

