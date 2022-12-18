| 8.6°C Dublin

Private Sean Rooney’s remains being repatriated to Ireland today

The remains of Private Sean Rooney are to repatriated from Beirut to Ireland today, the Defence Forces have confirmed.

Private Rooney's remains will leave the Lebanon at 4pm Beirut time today and be flown home by the Irish Air Corps CASA aircraft.

There will be a solemn UN ceremony held to honour Pte Rooney in Beirut Airport prior to his departure, following which he will be brought to Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel where his remains will be reunited with his family early tomorrow morning.

