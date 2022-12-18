Private Sean Rooney’s remains being repatriated to Ireland

Private Seán Rooney who was killed on active service in Lebanon

The remains of Private Seán Rooney are being repatriated from Lebanon to Ireland today and will arrive in Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel early tomorrow morning.

The Defence Forces have confirmed that the body of the 24-year-old soldier was due to leave Beirut at 2pm Irish time today on an Irish Air Corps CASA aircraft.

The plane will stop in Malta for refuelling and is due to arrive in Baldonnel at around 8.30am tomorrow morning where his remains will be reunited with his family.

A solemn UN ceremony was due to be held to honour Pte Rooney in Beirut Airport prior to his departure.

Funeral arrangements were being made by the family today.

Meanwhile, a team of eight Defence Forces personnel will be on the ground in Lebanon tomorrow to support members of Pte Rooney’s battalion.

A Defence Forces spokeswoman said four of the team are part of the critical incident response team and will be offering personal support services (PSS) including stress management and counselling to any of the battalion who want to avail of it.

This includes members who were not part of the convoy that came under fire as it made its way to Beirut on Wednesday.

Three of the team are members of the Military Police and will assist in evidence gathering and interviews, while the eighth member of the team is a legal officer who will meet with Lebanese authorities investigating the incident.

Private Rooney was serving as part of the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon. His colleague Trooper Shane Kearney (23) was seriously injured in the incident and underwent surgery for head injuries.

He is believed to be in a stable condition in hospital.