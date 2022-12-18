Private Seán Rooney may have been mistaken for Israeli soldier

Murdered soldier Private Seán Rooney and his colleagues may have been targeted in Lebanon after being mistaken for Israeli soldiers, according to a security source.

Meanwhile, it is believed that two gunmen were involved in the attack that claimed the 24-year-old soldier’s life on Wednesday, according to a Lebanese judicial source quoted in local media reports in the region.

News website Naharnet quoted a

Lebanese judicial source as stating: “Evidence suggests the involvement of two shooters in the deadly attack in the village of Al-Aqbiya. Security forces are now seeking the arrest of the two suspects.”

A spokesperson for the Irish Defence Forces declined to comment on the claims yesterday, saying three separate investigations involving the UN, Lebanese and Irish personnel are underway to establish the facts around what occurred.

The Irish convoy was en route from their Unifil base to Beirut Airport.

The two vehicles containing Irish peacekeepers heading home on compassionate leave became separated, and one was then surrounded by a mob.

Read More

“They got lost. They strayed into the wrong village. The locals are all wound up by Hezbollah to believe that anyone in a uniform is Israeli. It’s a common enough problem,” a source told the Sunday Independent.

Meanwhile, Pte Rooney’s Dundalk-based commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel Frank Colclough, head of the 27th Infantry Battalion based at Aiken Barracks in Dundalk, told this newspaper that the Defence Forces are preparing for a full military funeral for the young soldier, once his body is repatriated.

“Our primary role is to support Seán’s mother Natasha and the rest of Seán’s family, and his fiancée.

“We are preparing for a full military funeral at their request.”

Yesterday, a garda superintendent and inspector from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) flew out to Lebanon to act as a liaison for the Defence Forces amid the ongoing investigations into the attack.

“The gardaí are liaising and assisting, but the Defence Forces are still the lead in this case,” according to a source attached to Garda Headquarters.

The bullet-proof UN vehicle in which the soldiers were travelling withstood sustained gunfire — but it is suspected that Pte Rooney’s killers my have gained access to the vehicle through the rear window or door after it overturned.

The 24-year-old soldier then sustained a gunshot to his head which killed him instantly.

Another Irish soldier, Trooper Shane Kearney (22), was also critically injured in the attack.