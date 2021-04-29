Private investors to be allowed make profit on ‘cost rental’ homes 

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is to allow international pension funds and other private investors to build ‘cost rental’ homes for profit.

The Minister said investors’ returns would be capped at a “moderate” level when he publishes legislation on cost rental schemes shortly.

But his plan runs contrary to popular understanding of the cost rental model which is that the rents cover the costs of construction loans and long-term property maintenance, not profit.

Mr O’Brien said he needed to expand the concept of cost rental.

“This would be one that is not overly reliant on public funding. I think that’s key,” he said.

He made his comments at the launch of a report on cost rental which stressed the opposite – the importance of State investment as opposed to private involvement.

The country’s first 50 cost rental homes will be completed shortly in a scheme developed by two non-profit housing bodies with State support.

Tenancies will be offered to home-seekers with incomes too high to qualify for social housing but too low to afford private rents. Rents will be about 40pc below the private market.

Mr O’Brien said the aim was to have large numbers of cost rental homes so that they would help keep private rents in check.

“This requires that we look to attract investors to achieve moderate but consistent and sustainable levels of return on investment,” he said.

“To this end I intend to include provisions in the legislation that facilitate equity returns but that allow for those returns to be capped at acceptable rates.

“Alternative funding streams such as the European Investment Bank, international pension funds and other parties interested in this long term and sustainable form of housing may play a central role in the delivery of cost rental homes at scale into the future.”

His comments came in a pre-recorded address to the Irish Council for Social Housing which was launching a report on cost rental by Professor Padraic Kenna of NUI Galway.

Prof Kenna studied the model to reassure Government there was no barrier to State funding for cost rental under the EU’s complex and sometimes prohibitive ‘State Aid’ rules.

He said non-profit housing bodies were “absolutely essential” to the model and it was “very important” that the schemes “don’t become part of asset portfolios of offshore funds”.



