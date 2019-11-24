Prisoner dies in Cloverhill after attack in cell
An inmate has been found dead in Cloverhill Prison, Dublin, after allegedly being attacked in his cell. The victim is suspected of being choked.
Prison staff were alerted to the incident by inmates in another cell.
Paramedics, called after the man was found to be unconscious, attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.
The prisoner had been sharing a cell with one other man who suffered a minor injury in the altercation.
The deceased was in prison as a result of theft charges but has several previous convictions, including robbery, possession of a knife and burglary.
A prison spokesman said: "Shortly after midnight, gardai and emergency services were called by prison authorities following an incident involving two male prisoners in custody at the prison.
"A man in his late 30s was treated by emergency services but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later."
The Coroner has been notified and the services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested."
In a statement, the IPS said all practicable measures were taken by prison management and staff to ensure the safety of those in custody.
But it added that no prison system could be entirely free of violence and it said that assaults between prisoners did happen.
Sunday Independent