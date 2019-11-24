Prisoner dies in Cloverhill after attack in cell

An inmate has been found dead in Cloverhill Prison, Dublin, after allegedly being attacked in his cell. The victim is suspected of being choked.

An inmate has been found dead in Cloverhill Prison, Dublin, after allegedly being attacked in his cell. The victim is suspected of being choked.

Prison staff were alerted to the incident by inmates in another cell.

Paramedics, called after the man was found to be unconscious, attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.

The prisoner had been sharing a cell with one other man who suffered a minor injury in the altercation.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In