Prison officers call for body cameras and pay increase

Prison officers are asking for the roll-out of body cameras across the country’s jail network to improve safety and transparency in their daily interactions with inmates.

Speaking ahead of the Prison Officers Association annual conference in Sligo today, assistant general secretary Gabriel Keaveny said they had to campaign for a camera recording system currently being used in a violence reduction unit in the Midlands prison, and that its effectiveness means it should be extended to all prisons.

He said there had been instances of prison officers being brought to court over how they implemented the Control and Restraint protocols, and that body cameras would help prove protocols are being correctly followed.

“There was a case that took place in a circuit court about three years ago where a prison officer had reported an incident that had occurred at the prison and the prison officer ended up being charged with making a false statement at the garda station and a section two assault,” said Mr Keaveny.

“That trial went on for about eight or nine days, and the jury delivered a not guilty verdict.

"And our problem was that the member got no assistance or support whatsoever from the prison service. So what we're saying is that if we're getting no support from the prison service, and the minister and officials are leaving us out on our own when we go into violent situations, then how can we continue to do it?

"We're left in an impossible situation. So if they don't address the matter we are saying if an issue emerges on the landing, or a part of a prison, we’ll secure the area and call the garda station.”

Mr Keaveny also said overcrowding is becoming a problem in some prisons again, and that at the moment around 10pc, or more than 30, of the inmates of Cloverhill remand prison are sleeping on mattresses on cell floors. He said Cork prison, and the Dochas womens’ prison are also experiencing overcrowding difficulties.

He said a big increase in court activity post-Covid, and the attempt to clear the backlog of cases, was putting the prison system under increasing pressure.

“The Department of Justice has opened a load of courts, they've given us additional work, and no resources whatsoever. We're being treated as third class citizens.

"The Gardai and the courts get all the resources but we get nothing, and the danger of overcrowding is increased tension and increased levels of violence,” Mr Keaveny explained.

The Prison Officers’ Association (POA) has also said the entire membership will fight vigorously for a fair pay increase.

POA President Tony Power said its members accepted the terms of ‘Building Momentum’ in January 2021 given the economic circumstances that were in place at that time, viewing this short-term agreement as a sensible way forward taking into consideration the impact of the Global pandemic.

“However, now some fifteen months-on there has been a huge economic shift from where we were back in January 2021,” he said.

“It has now become very clear that the immediate issue our members face is the impact on living standards from rising inflation. This will not be temporary. The ESRI recently projected that inflation would rise by nearly 12pc over this year and next and this could be an under-estimate. If this happens, it will be the largest two-year inflation growth since the 1980s.”

“The terms of the current Public Service agreement must be used to deal with the situation we find ourselves in and we must now have pay increases that compensate our members for spiralling inflation,” he added.