Prison officer faces drug charges in court after €144,000 of cannabis seized

A member of the Irish Prison Service has been charged with drugs offences after being arrested over the weekend.

Marta Cypara (37), who works in the prisoner escort unit of the Irish Prison Service, with an address at Saggart Hill Mews, Mill Road, in Saggart, Co Dublin, appeared before Tallaght District Court this morning where she was charged with possession of cannabis at her address and possession of cannabis with intent to sell or supply others under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Garda Michael Brislane of the Tallaght drugs unit told Judge Patricia McNamara that Ms Cypara made no reply when charged at Tallaght Garda Station having been arrested on Saturday for possession of the drugs which were valued at €144,000.

Judge McNamara heard that there was no garda objection to bail but a cash lodgment of €1,000 would be required.

Garda Brislane said Ms Cypara had surrendered her passport and as part of her bail conditions he asked that she not apply for other travel documents, that she reside at her address, inform gardaí of any intention to change address, and sign on at Tallaght garda station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Her solicitor, Ellen Reid, said there would be no application for legal aid, and told judge McNamara that her client is in secure employment “at present”.

Judge McNamara remanded Ms Cypara in custody with consent to bail to the Dóchas Women’s prison to appear in court again next Monday September 26.

A spokeswoman for the Irish Prison Service said it does not comment on individual staff.

Identical charges were brought against a co-accused, Matausz Kilkowski (28), living at the same address.

He was released on bail on similar conditions but did not have to provide a cash bond. He was granted legal aid.

He will appear before the courts again on December 19.