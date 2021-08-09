Primary school class sizes at their lowest in 20 years

Average class sizes in primary schools have fallen to their lowest level in 20 years, while there was also a sharp decrease in the number of pupils in overcrowded classes last year.

New figures published by the Department of Education show the average class size decreased from 24.1 students in 2019/20 to 23.3 in the school year which ended in June.

It is also the largest annual change over the past two decades and the lowest annual figure since 2008.

The latest figures also reveal that just 1 in 7 pupils in mainstream primary schools were in overcrowded classes during the school year which ended in June.

The proportion of students in classes of 30 or more decreased from 17.8pc to 14.3pc in the space of 12 months.

Although 78,320 students were still in classrooms considered overcrowded, it was a decrease of almost 20,000 on the previous year.

One of the main factors in the reduction in average class sizes and overcrowded classes is the drop in overall enrolment levels in 3,107 mainstream primary schools by over 7,000 last year.

There has been an even more significant decrease in the pupil-teacher ratio over the past 20 years, falling from 19.2 in 2000 to 14.5 last year due largely to the hiring of over 6,000 extra teachers and almost 10,000 special needs assistants over the period.

While numbers attending primary school have grown by 28pc since 2000, they are projected to fall over the next 15 years with Donegal and Clare already recording fewer pupils than 10 years ago.

The latest figures show the school with the highest average class size in the country is a gaelscoil on Dublin’s northside – Scoil Mobhí in Glasnevin.

In the recent school year it had an average of 31.3 pupils in each of its eight classrooms, although the level has been steadily falling in recent years.

The largest school in the country is St Mary’s Parish Primary School on Dublin Road in Drogheda, Co Louth, which had a total of 1,100 students spread across 40 classrooms last year.

In contrast, there was just one pupil enrolled in Ireland’s smallest school – Desertserges National School near Enniskeane in west Cork.

The Church of Ireland school had five students the previous year.

Unlike previous years, no school had a class of 40 or more pupils in 2020/21, with the most overcrowded classrooms containing 39 pupils – which were recorded in St Mary’s National School, Collinstown, Co Westmeath and Scoil Róis at Taylor’s Hill in Galway.

Pupils in multi-denominational schools are more likely to be in overcrowded classrooms with 69pc in classes of 30 or more compared to 54pc in Catholic schools.

Education Minister Norma Foley said each point reduction in primary school staffing levels requires approximately 300 additional teachers at an annual cost of €14.5m.

She said an improvement of one point in the appointment threshold in primary schools for the coming school year has been introduced with schools being provided with teachers on the basis of one teacher for every 25 pupils which is a historical low ratio.

She said any further improvement in staffing rates would be considered in the context of the annual budgetary process.

Schools in Kildare had the largest average class size at 24.7 last year, while schools in Mayo had the lowest at 20.9.

The figures show DEIS schools, which are located in disadvantaged areas, have smaller size classes on average with 20.4 pupils compared to non-DEIS schools where the average is 24.1.

There is no statutory limit on the size of general classes, although a 1990 circular issued by the Department of Education stated that “appropriate learning experience is difficult to achieve when classes consisting entirely of mainly four-year-old children exceeds 25”.

In the past decade, there has been a net reduction of 52 schools with over 119 Catholic schools and nine Church of Ireland schools closing, while 74 new multi-denominational schools opened over the same period.

Schools with a Catholic ethos still account for 89pc of all primary schools in the Republic, even though all 25 new schools which opened in the past five years have been multi-denominational.

Fewer than 2,000 pupils repeated a year in primary school last year – down from 6,950 in 2020 – with a large majority staying back in either junior or senior infant class.



