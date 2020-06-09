Priests and ministers will wear face coverings to distribute Communion

Priests and ministers of the eucharist will wear face coverings while distributing Communion.

The catholic bishops today issued their formal guidance to priests on the return to public sacraments and the health protocols parishes must put in place to ensure people can worship safely.

The prescriptions contained in the ‘Framework Document for a return to the public celebration of Mass and the Sacraments’ issued on Tuesday recommend priests and Ministers of the Eucharist “should wear a face-covering while distributing Communion” and that Communion should be received in the hand only and be restricted to the Communion host. They must also visibly sanitise their hands both before and after the distribution of Communion.

Numbers attending Masses, communions and confirmations, will be tightly restricted in line with social distancing requirements of two metres.

In their statement, the hierarchy stress that physical distancing must be applied as people enter and leave churches.

They have provided priests with a checklist on social distancing and hygiene protocols. These require churches to clearly indicate the areas where people can sit by closing off rows of seats, and allowing one person to sit at the end of each free row, though those from the same household can sit together.

Every church must have stewards to assist people and direct them to available seats and churches must provide clear advice on physical distancing outside as people wait to enter and sanitise their hands.

The bishops’ recommendations require churches to keep all their holy water fonts empty and to provide hand sanitisers at all entrances and exits.

In their statement, the bishops appealed for “patience, perseverance and self-sacrifice”. They said the prescriptions contained in the Framework Document “will only be effective if we have the generous support of volunteers who will help to plan, implement and manage the transition back to full parish life and the celebration of the sacraments.” They appealed to younger members of parishes to get involved.

The Framework was developed after “extensive consultation” across the dioceses of Ireland and takes cognisance of the most up-to-date public health advice the hierarchy said.

They said they were also very conscious of the demands that the transition will place upon priests, “many of whom may still need to remain shielded from the virus”.

Speaking to RTE’s Today with Sarah McInerney Show, Archbishop Diarmuid Martin said that in the Archdiocese of Dublin alone there are 200 priests cocooning. He said there may not be enough priests to have Masses every parish. Those parishes that do reopen on 29th June may adopt a system of online booking to keep the numbers restricted.

In relation to baptisms, the bishops’ guidelines require priests to bless the child with touching and to anoint the baby with the holy oils using a cotton bud

Online Editors