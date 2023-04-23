| 11.5°C Dublin

A report is being prepared for Justice Minister Simon Harris. File photo: Gareth Chaney Expand

A report is being prepared for Justice Minister Simon Harris. File photo: Gareth Chaney

Conor Feehan and Eoghan Moloney

A ‘crisis of confidence’ is emerging after a member of the Garda watchdog GSOC resigned after telling colleagues he had been at a party with Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch the night he walked out of court after being acquitted of the murder of David Byrne in the Regency hotel in 2016, the President of the Garda Representative Association has said.

Speaking as the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (CSOC) prepares a report for Justice Minister Simon Harris on the matter, Brendan O’Connor also said it is ‘highly inappropriate’ that GSOC carries out an investigation into its own organisation, and joined calls for the matter to be examined externally.

