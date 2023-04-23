A ‘crisis of confidence’ is emerging after a member of the Garda watchdog GSOC resigned after telling colleagues he had been at a party with Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch the night he walked out of court after being acquitted of the murder of David Byrne in the Regency hotel in 2016, the President of the Garda Representative Association has said.

Speaking as the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (CSOC) prepares a report for Justice Minister Simon Harris on the matter, Brendan O’Connor also said it is ‘highly inappropriate’ that GSOC carries out an investigation into its own organisation, and joined calls for the matter to be examined externally.

He also said a criminal investigation should not be ruled out if anything ‘untoward’ emerges.

“The words ‘conflict of interest’ has been used. This is much more than a conflict of interest. This is a crisis of confidence that is emerging. And what we need to do is see the full facts laid bare, every aspect. And the possible implications of what occurred has to be examined in fine detail and make sure that there's nothing untoward, or if there is something untoward to follow that It needs to be a very thorough, and if necessary, criminal investigation,” he said.

“It’s highly inappropriate that a body that’s set up for the purpose of independent investigation (would investigate an internal matter). An investigation into them that wasn't independent is certainly not credible. It's imperative that this review or this investigation is very thorough, and it must broaden beyond the actual circumstances that has led to this resignation.

“We have to look at the cases that have been investigated by the individual and what the outcomes are and what information they had access to, and timelines, and see if there is an issue there in relation to the length investigations are taking,” he told RTÉ’s This Week radio programme.

“The initial concern for our members is related to security and data protection. We're also concerned because the actions of GSOC officers have huge implications for our members, for their careers and for their reputations. We have many members who are on long term suspension. We have members whose careers are actually in limbo because they're waiting for vetting processes that are not transparent to clear, and they can be influenced by GSOC. So this raises many fundamental questions about the operation of GSOC and concerns that the Garda Representatives Association have had from it from its inception.

“We need to have complete confidence in the oversight mechanisms that are in place. The examination of these facts will hopefully focus on concerns and those issues again. We will have to look at what vetting procedures are in place in relation to the appointment of officers and ongoing vetting,” Mr O’Connor explained.

Meanwhile, the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), has called for a meeting with the Minister for Justice over the GSOC revelations, as they also call for an independent investigation into the matter.

“I think the initial reaction amongst our membership was one of shock. We were very concerned when we heard GSOC, initially, citing this as a HR matter," General Secretary of the AGSI, Antoinette Cunningham, said.

“We will be writing to the Minister for Justice tomorrow seeking an urgent meeting with him to express our very serious concerns. We know that GSOC then moved from their statement around a HR matter to an internal investigation around a possible conflict of interest. But I think it takes us back to the question of who oversees GSOC - who watches the watchdog.

“We know they're an independent statutory body established in 2007, to deal with complaints made against Gardaí, but they themselves cannot be above reproach in doing that work.

“And while I know the Minister for Justice said yesterday that he was awaiting a report, we were very strong in our association in saying that a realistic degree of separation now has to exist between any report that GSOC might conduct, and this all has to be externalised for there to be any credibility around what may or might evolve here,” Ms Cunningham said on RTÉ’s This Week programme.

She said that it will fall to Justice Minister Simon Harris to decide who investigates GSOC, if and when such an investigation, is required, but said the AGSI “has its own experience” with policing bodies investigating themselves.

“AGSI has our own experience. We made a complaint last year as an association to the Policing Authority. When the Policing Authority investigated the complaint themselves, they said there was nothing wrong and no wrongdoing. AGSI insisted it go to an external examiner and the external examiner made several recommendations and did find wrongdoing on the behalf of the Policing Authority. So I think the only way to restore as I say public trust and confidence here is for GSOC and the Minister of Justice to externalise the matter,” Ms Cunningham said.

“AGSI has not jumped to any conclusions here. We've merely stated our position quite clearly. We know what it's like to suffer the presumption of guilt with the many members that we have investigated by GSOC where investigations have gone on and on for five, six and seven years. With no accountability from GSOC as to why investigations take that long.

“We've seen some of our membership suspended from duty for years and years and years with no accountability for why an investigation can take that long. And all the while, that member sits at home with the presumption of guilt hanging over their head. So of course, we will say that the report must be furnished to the minister, but we would be expecting that report to be furnished tomorrow or Tuesday at the latest,” Garda Cunningham said.

Also speaking on the programme, Labour’s Justice spokesman Aodhan O’Riordain said public confidence in GSOC has been damaged.

“I was dumbfounded when I heard it. I can’t understand how this could possibly have happened. GSCO investigate gardaí. We can’t have a situation where an investigator within GSOC finds himself at a social gathering with Gerry Hutch on the very day that he's been acquitted of murder. It's the most high-profile case in the last number of years.

"So I think what we need now is not for GSOC to investigate this, even though I understand the gentleman has resigned, I think we need an outside agency and external examination and external review. I've written to the Minister asking either for a retired judge or for senior counsel to undertake an investigation,” he said.

Asked if he had any concerns that the revelations could give rise to a risk of the integrity of garda systems or garda investigations being compromised, Deputy O’Riordain said: “This is the worry”.

“GSOC do investigate gardaí, do have a level of sensitive information at their disposal, are trusted to oversee the gardaí who we all trust to police our society in a fair and even-handed manner, has to be absolutely above any sort of reproach.

"And now we have an individual who's an investigator within GSOC, I understand (he is) a respected member of GSOC, who is, it would appear just from reports, socialising or in a social setting with somebody who was just acquitted of murder, who is a high-profile individual in that world. And I think those two worlds cannot collide. You can't just have a scenario where somebody who is dealing with sensitive garda material, is investigating gardaí, is also socialising in that world,” he added.