President Michael D Higgins warns of rise in ‘working poor’ as he hits out at rise of ‘precarious, low-paid, temporary jobs’

President Michael D Higgins will today warn that wages are declining or stagnant for many workers while the cost of living soars.

The President will tell the Siptu biennial conference in Sligo that the phenomenon of the working poor is growing due to a growth in unstable, precarious, low-paid and temporary jobs.

“Rising consumer price inflation, driven primarily by rapidly increasing energy prices, which itself drives price increases in other goods, is resulting in the cost of living soaring while wages for many remain stagnant or declining in real terms,” he says.

Mr Higgins will tell unions to now is a good time for an all-out effort to drive up membership in the so-called ‘gig economy’ “who have been effectively ignored”.

He describes the war in Ukraine as an “unfolding disaster” brought about by the “completely unjustified, unprovoked, immoral” military invasion by Russia.

"When those who have come to join us have settled in Ireland, I suggest that Irish trade unions will be among the already incredibly welcoming people who will play a vital role in ensuring that Ukrainian refugees will enjoy all of our rights, including full access to the labour market, and other economic and social rights, such as financial supports, as provided for in the Temporary Protection Directive,” the President says.

He says the directive gives those seeking refuge an immediate right of access to the labour market, housing, social welfare, healthcare, education, training and other supports.

The President says the world of work is on the cusp of great changes but warn of potential “detrimental effects”.

He is also calling for better protections for workers in the new digital world.

The President says remote and hybrid working are set to become one of the biggest global trends that remain with us as lockdowns ease.

“Importantly, we need to be aware of the real possibilities of a downside – isolation, burnout, low morale, workers feeling disconnected and excluded, as well as the risks of intensified work and extended working hours,” he says.

“We thus need better, newer, innovative and realisable protection for workers in our new digital reality to ensure the wellbeing of all workers, both when they are not working – at home with their family in the evening, on leave, or on holidays – and when they work from home.”