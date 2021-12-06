Broadcaster Keith Walsh has carried a ghost with him since he was 14.

On a grey and dreary school morning, Keith and his classmates were playing football in the yard before lessons began.

It had started to rain when Keith saw one of his peers stagger, and then collapse on the ground.

Concerned, Keith ran over and cradled the boy’s head.

He shook him gently trying to revive him. But his friend, Barry, did not open his eyes. Instead, he took a final breath and died in Keith’s arms.

A cardiac issue was the cause of Barry’s death.

“I remember watching him take this very heavy breath. I remember it so clearly, my knees were wet because it was raining,” Keith said.

“Then there was a tap on my shoulder and one of the brothers told me to go inside. We were doing fractions when I heard the ambulance arrive. It was never really spoken about or discussed.”

Today, he would undoubtedly be taken straight to a school counsellor. But back in the 1980s and early 1990s, that wasn’t an option.

Instead, people were often expected to stay quiet and pretend ordeals, like the one Keith experienced, had simply never happened.

“I suppose the feeling back then was ‘That boy died, think of his family and how worse off they are’,” he says.

This comparison of grief seemed to dwarf what he had been through, and render it insignificant.

“It was almost like, ‘Don’t feel sorry for yourself – aren’t you not dead?’ At times I would have loved to call up to the family.”

He adds: “You carry ghosts from your past with you throughout your life.”

The former 2FM host explores the long-reaching impact this experience had in his new play Pure Mental, which is currently touring nationwide.

He decided to write the show after undergoing therapy sessions when his 2FM Breakfast Republic show with Jennifer Zamparelli and Bernard O’Shea was axed in 2019.

“Some people get a convertible when they have a mid-life crisis,” he says. “I wrote a play.”

“Towards the end of the breakfast show I was having panic attacks and suffering with anxiety,” he says.

“When the show ended I felt rejection from RTÉ, from 2FM and from the industry I worked in.”

Keith was on rolling short-term contracts during his five years at the station.

“If you are a presenter or content creator, and you’re not Tubs, or permanent in the office, you have no guarantee,” he explains.

In the weeks and months after the show was pulled and his contract ended, Keith felt he had no choice but to “panhandle for work in the corridors of RTÉ”.

This was a considerable knock to his self-esteem.

“It was horrible and messy in the end. And I was initially angry but then I thought, ‘Rhey don’t want me here and I don’t want this’.

“RTÉ needs to look at how it can treat content creators better. You can’t take someone for however many years and then just let them go.”

He says that “looking back I do feel embarrassed. I think, ‘Why did I give so much?’ I feel like an eejit…Partly that’s the nature of showbusiness but I feel like I should be able to talk about it.

“So I am turning this negative into a positive. It’s a conscious decision to talk honestly about what I went through.”

And therapy and writing a play has helped him resolve, or at least cope with, some of those feelings. He now has the zeal of the convert when discussing the benefits of talking out your feelings.

“My wife says she thought she married the strong and silent type,” he jokes.

Keith Walsh: Pure Mental runs from tomorrow at Dunamaise Arts Centre, Portlaoise, and nationwide through December. See riverbank.ie for more details.