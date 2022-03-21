| 8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Premium brands of rum, whiskey and vodka now cheaper as minimum pricing ‘levels the playing field’

The greatest single price decline was in whiskey, where one brand showed almost a 32pc decline in retail cost

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Ralph Riegel

The price of many premium brandy, whiskey, vodka and rum brands have fallen in Ireland since the introduction of minimum alcohol pricing.

An Independent.ie survey has found that while minimum alcohol pricing has had a significant impact on cheaper drinks, with price hikes of over 30pc in some cases, many premium brands have declined rather than increased in price since the landmark Government policy was introduced.

Most Watched

Privacy