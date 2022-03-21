Premium brands of rum, whiskey and vodka now cheaper as minimum pricing ‘levels the playing field’

The price of many premium brandy, whiskey, vodka and rum brands have fallen in Ireland since the introduction of minimum alcohol pricing.

An Independent.ie survey has found that while minimum alcohol pricing has had a significant impact on cheaper drinks, with price hikes of over 30pc in some cases, many premium brands have declined rather than increased in price since the landmark Government policy was introduced.

Industry analysts explained that this is an attempt by premium brand retailers to win back market share from cut-price competitors now that the price advantage has been reduced somewhat by the impact of the new policy.

The greatest impact of minimum pricing has been on beers, ciders and stouts – as well as cheap brands of vodka and whiskey.

For instance, a 500ml can of Guinness was priced at €1.89 before the introduction of minimum alcohol pricing but now costs €2.50 – an increase of 32pc.

A 500 ml can of Karpackie lager was priced at €1.39 before minimum pricing but was now priced at €1.75 – an increase of 26pc.

The greatest impact was on so-called ‘slab’ sales – where minimum alcohol pricing has massively reduced the price benefits of bulk booze purchases.

In contrast, the Irish Independent study found that many of the premium whiskey, vodka, brandy and rum brands on offer across Ireland have all fallen in price since early January.

Prices vary between retailers but many have shown significant price decreases over the past three months.

The greatest single percentage price decline was in whiskey, where one brand showed almost a 32pc decline in retail cost.

In early January, a one-litre bottle of Paddy whiskey was priced at €42 by one retailer – but that has now been reduced to €32.

A one-litre bottle of Smirnoff Red Label vodka was priced at €34 but that has now fallen to €30. Bacardi rum has seen the price of a one-litre bottle fall from €36.20 to €30.

A one-litre bottle of Hennessy VS cognac has dropped from €54.29 to €54.

One of the few premium brands found to have increased in price was Bailey’s Irish cream liqueur, which in January was on offer for €21 but was now priced at €28.

“Premium brands have been under pressure for market share in Ireland for years from cut-price competitors,” one Cork off-licence operator said.

“Minimum alcohol pricing has had the effect of levelling the playing pitch somewhat and the premium brands are now trying to win back some of their old market share.”

“But this is very much at the upper-end of the market and focused on spirits rather than beer, stout and cider sales.”