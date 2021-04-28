Pregnant woman suffered miscarriage after violent assault in Dublin city centre

The assault happened on Dublin's Dame Street between 4am and 5am last Sunday.

Detectives have identified a chief suspect in the violent assault of a pregnant woman who lost her baby after the attack.

The victim, who was understood to be in her third trimester, was attacked in Dublin city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident on Dame Street, Dublin 2, which happened at around 5am and she was rushed to hospital.

The woman, who is aged in her 30s, suffered extensive injuries after being repeatedly hit during the attack.

Tragically, despite the the best efforts of medical staff the woman miscarried after the assault.

Investigating detectives have identified a chief suspect in the horrific incident but have not yet arrested the man.

He is also aged in his early 30s and is well-known to the victim.

The man is also known to gardaí for drug dealing and other crimes, and has been staying in the Dublin 2 area recently.

A source told Independent.ie: “Gardaí do not believe this was a random incident and believe the person involved is known to the victim.

“A suspect has been identified, and this individual would have also known that she was pregnant.

“This was an extremely violent attack which resulted in the woman losing her baby and a major investigation is now underway,” the source added.

As part of the inquiry gardaí are reviewing CCTV footage in the area.

The victim remains in hospital where she is being treated for her injuries. It is understood she mainly suffered injuries to the body after being hit repeatedly hit.

A Garda spokesman said that no arrests have yet been made as part of the investigation and that inquiries are ongoing.

The spokesman said investigators at Pearse Street garda station are appealing for members of the public to come forward with information.

The assault happened between 4am and 5am in the Dame Street area of Dublin two early on Sunday morning.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward and to any persons who may have been in the Dame Street area between 4am and 5am to contact gardaí.

“Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who were travelling in the area at these times who have camera footage to make this footage available to gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street garda station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station,” a spokesman said.