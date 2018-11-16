'Praying no one is hurt' - emergency services tackling house fire as commuters warned of 'extremely heavy traffic'

Emergency services are tackling a blaze this morning which commuters have been warned has caused "extremely heavy traffic" in the area.

The fire started at a house in the Milltown area of Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

A garda spokesman confirmed to Independent.ie that emergency services are at the scene.

AA Roadwatch has advised motorists to expect "extremely heavy traffic."

They said in a statement: "A stop/go system is now in place on Milltown Rd, as emergency services deal with a building fire.

"This has caused extremely heavy traffic to build up on routes in the area, including Churchtown Rd, Dundrum Rd and Milltown Rd itself – especially coming from Dartry. Avoid the area if you can."

A concerned woman shared photos of the blaze on Twitter, as she said: "House fire milltown main road @DublinFire on way praying no one hurt."

